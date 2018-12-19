Congress keeps promise in Rajasthan, waives farm loans of up to Rs 200,000

-
Two days after taking oath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiver of short-term loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 200,000 from other banks.
The waiver would cost Rs 80 billion to the state government.
The Congress, which won the recent Assembly elections, had promised in its manifesto to waive farm loans.ALSO READ: Loan waivers little help to farmers, says Niti Aayog after Rahul statement
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said this would be done within 10 days of the party coming to power in the state.
Ashok Gehlot told reporters the scheme will apply to farmers in debt till November 30.ALSO READ: MP, Chhattisgarh get farm loan waiver as Congress CMs take the helm
