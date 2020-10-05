Contain the Covid-19 pandemic, use your money well: Joseph Stiglitz to govt

Noted economist and Nobel Laureate has advised the government to contain the (Covid-19) pandemic and use its money well. He said while the first priority was to help the vulnerable, containing the disease was also important.



Stiglitz emphasized on the importance of targeting and how it can maximize the effect even within budgetary constraints. However, he also said that it might be necessary to raise taxes on the very rich.



“If you can’t get resources, one way of dealing with it is, raise taxes on the very rich – you have a lot of billionaires in India - and if you spend that money well, it actually stimulates the economy,” he said while addressing an interaction organized by Ficci West Bengal State Council.



Stiglitz’s advice for the government came in response to a question from Hindustan Unilever Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta.



Mehta said while the was about $2.9 trillion and had a good run in the last three decades, after the pandemic broke out, in the June quarter, it had contracted by about 24 per cent.



“The government has done a good job of ensuring that no one goes hungry in rural areas, which is also visible as consumption is becoming a bit buoyant in rural areas because of the direct transfer of money as well as the good harvest. The government has been circumspect in spending money because it is worried that the fiscal deficit may go out of control. We don’t have deep pockets like the US, inflation might get out of control, but we need to kickstart the economy. If the government of India comes to you for advice, what would your advice be,” Mehta asked.



Stiglitz said, "In the US and India, we can basically print money."" “We are not inflicting any inflationary pressures and a case for spending money is compelling. If we don’t, there will be long-term damage. Companies that go bankrupt don’t go un-bankrupt in two years’ time,” he said.



However, he said, even with budgetary constraints, he had advised the government to use money well. He told Mehta, "The way you described it, the government (in India) has succeeded in giving money to the most vulnerable. Spending the money in a way to prevent contagion of the disease and helping people gives double dividend."



ITC Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Puri, during the interaction, asked Stiglitz about social inequity, climate change and risks. He also asked about ESG investing and whether the trends were creating purposive action in the right direction or making more noise.



Stiglitz said, there was a lot of discussion in the US on whether corporations just maximise shareholder value or take a broader agenda – ESG, stakeholder capitalism, about the environment, natural capital, the community, workers, customers - a whole array of constituents.



“At this point, there is a broad consensus in Europe and the US that there should be broad stakeholder capitalism, ESG is very important,” he said.

