Controlling blood sugar level can predict risk to type 1 diabetics

According to a recently published study, the long-term blood sugar levels, known as HbA1c, can be used to accurately predict the risk of eye and kidney problems+ in a person with type 1 .

Care, in a newly published research has revealed the minimum blood sugar levels that are required to avoid health complications related to diabetes, ANI reported.

Though, it was well known that long-term blood sugar levels, known as HbA1c, can be used to accurately predict the risk of a person with type 1 having eye and kidney problems, the new research states that this level should be lower than 53 mmol/mol (7%).

In a person with type 1 diabetes, small blood vessels in the eye are particularly susceptible to damage. Almost every patient experiences small haemorrhages in the eye that do not affect their vision. However, in some cases, new blood vessels develop in the retina. This condition is known as 'proliferative retinopathy and may lead to blindness. Another effect of diabetes is blurred vision.

Researchers in the Diabetes Care study, known as Vascular Diabetic Complications in Southeast Sweden (VISS) tracked children and adults younger than 35 years who developed type 1 diabetes during the period 1983-1987, and who received care in the South-East Healthcare Region of Sweden.

The researchers followed the patients' HbA1c values, which reflect their average blood sugar levels during a longer period.

The researchers also monitored the development of eye and kidney damage in such patients for more that 32 years post diagnosis.

The blood sugar level in a healthy person is closely controlled, with a maximum HbA1c level of 42 mmol/mol (6.0%). "The results of our study show that people with type 1 diabetes for at least 32 years should keep their mean long-term sugar level below 53 mmol/mol (7.0%) if they are to completely avoid serious damage. The risk of an eye- and kidney complications increases as the level increases. Our conclusions relate to avoiding complications arising from blood vessel damage. But if a patient has problems with low blood sugar, hypoglycaemia, it's not possible to control the blood sugar level-so strictly," Hans Arnqvist, professor emeritus at Linkoping University and leader of the study said.