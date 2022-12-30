JUST IN
To bring iPad manufacturing to India, govt may allow Chinese JVs: Report
Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November at Rs 9.78 trn
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
113 million households got employment under MGNREGS in 2022: Report
200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah
Govt allows import of lentils, vegetable oil at lower duty until March 2024
2022: When high prices ate into rural earnings more than in urban areas
Inflation kept MPC occupied in 2022, but may not hurt growth for now
India's battle against inflation to continue amid global uncertainties
Telecom set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trn in 2023; tariff hikes likely too
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
To bring iPad manufacturing to India, govt may allow Chinese JVs: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Core sector output rises by 5.4% in November vs 3.2% YoY: Govt data

Production of eight infrastructure sectors like coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity increased by 5.4% in Nov against a 3.2% growth in the same month last year, according to official data

Topics
Core economic data | Core Sector output | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Industrial output, factory output, IIP, Indian economy, GDP, Manufacturing,
Photo: Shutterstock

Production of eight infrastructure sectors increased by 5.4 per cent in November against a 3.2 per cent growth in the same month last year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Friday.

Crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, however, recorded negative growth in November this year. The production growth of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.9 per cent in October.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 8 per cent in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

The production of coal rose by 12.3 per cent, fertiliser by 6.4 per cent, steel by 10.8 per cent, cement by 28.6 per cent and electricity by 12.1 per cent in November 2022 compared to a year ago.

Core sectors industries, which have 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would also have a bearing on industrial production data.

The IIP data for November is expected to be released by the government in the second week of January 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Core economic data

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.