Core sector output sees rebound, grows by 7.9% in Sept against 5.4% YoY

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 7.9 per cent in September against 5.4 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity segments, according to official data released on Monday.
In August, the core sectors' output growth stood at 4.1 per cent.
The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 9.6 per cent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 per cent a year ago.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:55 IST
