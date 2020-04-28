Covid-19 crisis: CBDT chargesheets 3 IRS officers for leaked report

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued charge sheets against three senior officers of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and divested them of their responsibilities, for their role in preparation and leaking of the controversial report that called for hiking the super-rich tax and Covid cess.



The IRS Association has forwarded its report to the



People aware of the development said that these senior officers, despite having more than 30 years of service, failed to exercise due care and misguided the 50 young officers who had prepared the report.

They added that the government would have definitely given due consideration to the suggestions made by these young officers.

However, the senior went public with report instead of sending it to the government through the official channel, said the people, adding that this action has created panic and tax policy uncertainty in the already-stressed economic environment in the country.

The report, prepared by the group of 50 young IRS officers, has recommended a hike in the tax slab for the super-rich, a Covid cess, an amnesty scheme for undisputed tax demands, and reintroduction of the inheritance tax to enable smooth recovery of the economy from the Covid-19 shock.