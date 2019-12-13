Crumbling cities: Falling bridges, rising sea levels take a toll on Mumbai

Ninety-year old former Mumbai police commissioner, Julio Ribeiro, reflects on how his city is undergoing “relentless” work, something which he has never seen before. He is referring to the construction of the metro network, which has placed a large part of the port city under the ‘work in progress’ tag.

The Rs 80,000-crore metro project is part of a larger plan to solve Mumbai’s crumbling infrastructure woes. In addition to the metro, there are plans for a coastal road and a second airport. Work on a trans-harbour link is also under way. “We ...