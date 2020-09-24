CSEP appoints Vikram Singh as Chairman, Rakesh Mohan as President

-
ALSO READ
After ending ties with Brookings, CSEP brings Adi Godrej, 6 others on board
Modi reforms come cropper despite big ideas as bureaucrats lack motivation
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio outperforms; net worth over Rs 10,000 crore
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh brings tea for protesting MPs
WABAG to raise Rs 120 cr from Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and others
-
The Centre for Social and Economic Progress, a policy think tank, on Thursday said it has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta as Chairman and former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan as the Centre's President.
Vikram Singh Mehta was the former Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India.
Eminent people like Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Hari Bhartia, Gaurav Dalmia, and Vikram Kirloskar were appointed as the initial members of its governing board, the think tank said in a statement.
The board will be expanded further to include diverse mix of industrialists , academics and public policy practitioners, it added.
The Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) started in 2013 as Brookings India, an overseas centre of the Brookings Institution. After seven years of partnership, the two institutions formally separated as of September 10, 2020.
The Centre was relaunched with a new name and identity, and seeks to carry forward and build upon the legacy of Brookings India, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU