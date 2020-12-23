DDA okays launching of new housing scheme in 2021 with nearly 1,200 flats

-
ALSO READ
FM announces Rs 18,000 crore additional outlay for urban housing scheme
Riot cases: LG Baijal overturns Delhi Cabinet's decision on lawyers panel
DDA starts online service for leasehold to freehold conversion of property
Govt's portal with data on land banks launched, but experts wary
Delhi LG holds meeting with various stakeholders on stubble burning
-
The highest decision-making body of the DDA on Wednesday gave its nod to the new online housing scheme of the urban body that is planned to be launched next year, officials said.
About 1,210 flats will be on offer under the scheme for various category of flats at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri and Vasant Kunj, they said.
The scheme will be completely online through newly-developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.
The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal on Tuesday.
"The new year will bring good news for the home buyers as the authority has approved launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021," the DDA said in a statement.
The applicant will have to visit the DDA only for the purpose of execution deed. It was further decided "not to have Preferential Location Charges for DDA flats", as decided earlier, it said.
"The DDA has approved for placing the residential plots for group housing to e-auction which previously was being allotted to registered cooperative housing societies on the recommendation of RCS," it added.
This will enable individuals (body of persons, firms, or companies), private developers to participate in a competitive manner resulting in good quality of residential flats.
In addition, 15 per cent EWS component as per provisions of Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is mandatory to be provided for people of EWS category or community service personnel in line with the government of India's initiative of Housing for All, the statement said.
The meeting was also attended by DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain, and other members of the Authority, including Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti, O P Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey, the urban body said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU