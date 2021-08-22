Delay in equity raising may affect PNB HFC's growth: Rating agencies

-
Rating agencies have flagged primacy for PNB Housing Finance (PNB HFC) to raise equity capital amid rising delinquencies.
The company’s plan to raise Rs 4,000 crore from Carlyle and other investors faced a setback after the Securities and Exchange Board of India raised questions on the method of pricing shares and the Securities Appellate Tribunal gave a split verdict on valuation. Rating agency CRISIL said a delay in equity fund raising could impact the plans of the company to reduce leverage further and also to grow its loan books.
India Ratings said capital infusion was critical in providing adequate buffers for growth and mitigate any possible asset-side stress.
In line with the industry, PNBHF reported a rise in delinquencies for 1QFY22 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 6 per cent (FY21: 4.4 per cent). The rise in stress on the books is mostly owing to the second Covid wave, which has disrupted borrowers’ already weak cash flows.
