Delhi Cabinet decides to reduce VAT on diesel to 16.75% to 'propel economy'

Chief Minister Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy.

The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people.

The diesel price will now come down from Rs 82 a litre to Rs 73.64 a litre, he said and added that traders and industrialists in the city had demanded it.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister.

