Delhi records highest-ever GST collection for April at Rs 2,898 cr

Delhi registered a record GST collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, officials said on Thursday.
This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said.
The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said.
The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.
