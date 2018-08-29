Demonetisation achieved its objectives quite substantially: FinMin

The government on Tuesday said of high-value currency notes in November 2016 achieved the objectives "quite substantially", even as the RBI report outlined that 99.3 per cent of junked notes came back to banks.

Talking to reporters here, S C Garg said objectives of the note ban, like checking black money, terror financing, promoting digital transaction and weeding out notes have been achieved.

"I think has achieved its objective quite substantially," he said in reply to a question in this regard.

According to the RBI's annual report released today, as much as 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.



The secretary also stressed that now there was no shortage of currency in any part of the country.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister had announced the of high-value currency notes.



Of the Rs 15.41 trillion worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the was announced, notes worth Rs 15.31 trillion have been returned.

This meant just Rs 107.20 trillion of the junked currency did not return to the banking system.