JUST IN
Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22
India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
Indians remitted $2.67 billion in August under LRS scheme, shows data
Solar manufacturing PLI to create 90 Gw addl capacity in India: R K Singh
Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt
66% CEOs in India expect recession in 2023; layoffs on the cards
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Union Budget 2023: Individual taxpayers can expect some relief
Business Standard

Despite economic recovery, real rural wage growth remains flat in FY23

The growth in nominal terms has been steady but the sharp rise in inflation seems to have eaten into the increase

Topics
Rural wage crisis | Wage growth | Indian Economy

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Lending, banks, credit, loans, cash, income, wage, earning
Photo: Bloomberg

Real rural wage growth has virtually stagnated or has been negative in the first five months of the current financial year (2022-23) despite a visible uptick in economic activities elsewhere.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rural wage crisis

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.