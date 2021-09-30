Diesel at record high, petrol nears all-time high as rates hiked again

-
ALSO READ
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Rupee falls 13 paise to 73.77 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 5 paise higher at 73.45 against US dollar in early trade
-
Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday neared record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre respectively.
The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 101.64 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 107.71 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Diesel rates increased to Rs 89.87 a litre in Delhi and Rs 97.52 in Mumbai.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
This is the second price increase in petrol since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision and the fifth in the case of diesel.
The hike took the retail price of petrol to a near-record high. Petrol had hit a record high of Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi in July and Rs 107.83 in Mumbai. For diesel, the increase led to rates equalling the all-time high of Rs 89.87 a litre touched in Delhi in the same month.
International oil prices are at three year high with global benchmark Brent trading at USD 78.64 per barrel.
This spurt in global rates led state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resuming daily price revisions on September 24, ending the pause in rates that came into effect from September 5.
In five price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 1.25 paise per litre, negating all of the price reductions that happened between July 18 and September 5.
Petrol price has increased by 50 paise per litre in two instalments this week.
Before this, diesel price was last increased on July 15. The last increase in petrol rate was on July 17.
International crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.
When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre.
Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.
The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.
India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU