Discussions on Air India's revival package at advanced stage: Jayant Sinha

The ailing airline has survived for years using taxpayer funds

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Discussions on a revival package for beleaguered state-run carrier Air India are at an "advanced stage", the country's junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.

India in June shelved a plan to sell a majority stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders, in the latest setback to its ambitious efforts to rescue the ailing airline that has survived for years using taxpayer funds.
First Published: Wed, September 26 2018. 11:18 IST

