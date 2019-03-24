Domestic coastal shipping sees more competition, rise in tonnage

With domestic coastal cargo volumes moving up mainly in the container segment, the country’s coastal shipping sector is witnessing a growth in competition. “In domestic coastal shipping, we had a market share of 70 per cent — both west and east coast put together. Today, that share has come down to 55 per cent as competition is holding 45 per cent of coastal container cargo volume.

Also, the market size has grown over the last few years,” Capt V K Singh, managing director of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, told Business Standard. Mumbai-based Shreyas Shipping ...