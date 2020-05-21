Economy to be shadow of former self if further steps aren't taken: Rajan

Questioning the NDA regime's present style of functioning with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) dominating the decision-making process, former Reserve Bank of India governor said the will be a shadow of its former self if the government doesn't announce further measures.

“I’m very worried about the extent of the catastrophe we’re facing … the government must consult opposition talent … it can’t all be done by PMO … we must pull out all stops … if more is not done, the economy will be a shadow of its former self,” Rajan said in an interview to The Wire.

He questioned the way some state governmens have sought to suspend the labour law without wider consultations and micro-management by the Centre to force states to undertake reforms, and advised the government to not come under the pressure of rating agencies.

Rajan said payment of dues to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would be a better response to the sector's woes.

The former RBI governor said while the US-style bailouts were not possible in India, airlines are nonetheless bleeding and the government must offer them debt relief.

Rajan said the financial sector has been in deep distress for a long while before this crisis struck. It needs re-structuring, re-capitalisation and the hole in the leaking bucket must be plugged. He explicitly called for better quality management of public sector banks.

Rajan said the proposed agricultural reforms could be watered down by the bureaucrats.

When asked if the government’s package was an impressive or inadequate response to the economic challenge facing the country, he said almost any response is inadequate, particularly so in India’s case. He added the government must pull out all the stops.

Asked for his response to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s argument, made in an interview, that loans and credit guarantees will have a greater multiplier effect on tackling the problems of the poor than the cash payments, Rajan said loans take time to work. Hunger, on the other hand, is an immediate problem.

While a lot of the labour reforms announced for three years by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were long talked about and perhaps needed, they should not be done with the stroke of a government pen, he said.

Such steps needed wider consultation otherwise they could provoke protests on the streets. He also added that such reforms cannot be done for just three years as industry needs a credible assurance of permanency.

Asked about the four conditions attached to the permission for states to increase their borrowing caps from three per cent of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) to five per cent, Rajan said that while all the conditions were not objectionable, the Centre

must not seek to micro-manage the states.

It cannot presume the Centre knows better particularly when, under the Constitution, the states are prime movers in specified areas. The Centre can nudge and encourage with model laws but must not dictate, he said.

Rajan said the government should not worry about what the ratings agencies would do if the fiscal deficit grew. He said the agencies can be told that increased spending is necessary to preserve the economy but also that as soon as possible India will return to the path of fiscal rectitude.

He welcomed the reform restricting to a yet-to-be-defined strategic sector and permitting the private sector to function across the economy but he was worried that the necessary privatisation this entailed might never happen.

He pointed out that only a fraction of the privatisation committed to in any budget has actually happened and, anyway, a lot of it was sale from one government owned entity to another.

He said were one of the most indebted sectors, and loans would only add to their indebtedness.

There was also a danger the banks may not lend but could use the credit guarantees to bail themselves out, he said.



Finally, he said a far better way to help was to pay them the money owed as dues. MSME minister Nitin Gadkari had separately said the government and the private sector owe

Rs five trillion to

While announcing the package, Sitharaman had said MSME receivables from the government and central public sector enterprises would be released in 45 days.

Rajan said giving food grains to unemployed migrant workers, the poor and vulnerable was not enough. They also need vegetables and cooking oil and, most importantly, money and shelter, he added.

He said now the government must make conditions in the cities better if it is going to attract back the millions who have fled to their villages.



Rajan was of the view that the agricultural reforms could be game-changers, similar to the end of the licence-permit raj in industry, but they needed to be fully and honestly implemented. He feared they could be hijacked by the bureaucracy. His particular fear is that the conditions on which the Essential Commodity Act restrictions can be revived are so broad the reform might be undermined.