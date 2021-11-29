Enrolments on e-Shram portal set to hit 100-million mark this week

-
The number of registered unorganised workers on e-Shram portal is all set to hit the 10-crore mark this week with total enrolments nearing 9.7 crore, as per latest data.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has developed e-Shram portal -- a national database of the unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. The portal was launched on August 26, 2021.
The portal showed that as many as 13.97 lakh workers registered on Sunday, while the number was 14.95 lakh on Saturday.
Thus, the enrolments can hit the 10-crore mark this week itself, considering that on an average 10 lakh workers are getting registered on a single day.
The latest data on the portal showed that as many as 9.7 crore workers are registered on e-Shram portal which includes 72.46 per cent from socially backward categories like Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other backward class, while 27.54 per cent are from the general category.
Moreover, 89.68 per cent of registered informal sector workers provided their bank details.
The data also showed that as many as 80.73 per cent registrations were done through Common Service Centres (CSCs), the access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India.
Female enrolments stood at 52.08 per cent, while male registrations were at 47.92 per cent so far.
The income analysis shows that 92.33 per cent of the enrolled workers have an income level of Rs 10,000 or below, while 5.62 per cent registered informal workers have income in the range of Rs 10,001 to Rs 15,000 per month.
The top five states in terms of informal sector workers registrations on the portal are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Occupation analysis shows that farm sector workers constitute 50.49 per cent of the enrolments followed by construction 11.91 per cent, domestic and household workers 9.13 per cent and apparels 6.73 per cent.
As per the government estimates, there are around 38 crore informal sector workers in the country.
