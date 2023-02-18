JUST IN
Top headlines: RBI to frame norms for GIFT, India loses 2.02 mn taxpayers
GST Council likely to decide on common audit manual for Centre, states
No service tax on takeaway food items sold by restaurants: CESTAT
GST council should raise exemption threshold to Rs 1.5 cr, says GTRI
Labelling of millet-based health products to dictate 5% or nil GST
GST Council to discuss GoM reports on tax evasion by gutkha firms on Feb 18
Petroleum products can be brought under GST if consensus reached: FM
Bogus GST invoices row: Prosecution starts against e-insurance intermediary
GST compensation to some states delayed due to lack of AG certificate: FM
GST compensation: Centre owes us Rs 2,409 crore, says West Bengal
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
GST Council reduces tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners: FM Sitharaman
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Entire Rs 16,982 cr GST compensation cess to states to be cleared: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the entire GST compensation cess for June 2022 totalling Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared.

Topics
GST | Nirmala Sitharaman

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the entire GST compensation cess for June 2022 totalling Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared.

She said this while addressing a press conference soon after the 49th meeting of the GST Council ended.

She also informed that Rs 16,524 crore to six states which have submitted the accountant general's (AG) certificate will also be released.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are among the six states which have submitted AG certificates.

Though submission of AG certificate is a requirement for the states to seek GST compensation, Sitharaman said that it wasn't a strict pre-requisite, as 90 per cent of funds are anyway released to the states, while the remaining amount is given after the AG certificate is submitted.

The GST Council meeting, which was held at Vigyan Bhavan here, discussed matters pertaining to setting up of appellate tribunals and curbing tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.

The groupf of ministers' (GoM) report on taxation for pan masala was accepted by the council.

At the meeting, the GST Council decided to reduce GST on pencil sharpeners and certain tracking devices. Exemption on coal rejects supplied by and to the washeries was also approved by the Council. Also, GST on a type of liquid jaggery has been reduced to nil from 18 per cent if sold loose. If its pre-packaged and labelled, the tax rate on it would be 5 per cent.

The GST Council also recommended rationalisation of late fee for delayed filing of annual returns.

However, no decision could be arrived at by the fitment committee for SUVs and MUVs.

Sitharaman said that the GST Council decided to tax services supplied by courts and tribunals under the reverse charge mechanism.

She also informed that the decision on the GST Appellate Tribunal has been accepted with change in language and the modification in draft will be circulated within a week.

Sitharaman said that she expects to finalise the GoM report on GST tribunals with slight modifications so that it is ready by March 1 and can be included in the Finance Bill.

The GoM's report on online gaming could not be taken up at the meeting as the Chairman of the GoM, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, could not attend the meeting due to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Finance Minister said.

--IANS

ans/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.