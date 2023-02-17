JUST IN
Labelling of millet-based health products to dictate 5% or nil GST

Issue of tax treatment of MUVs may be deferred at Feb 18 GST Council meet

Topics
millets | GST Council meet | GST

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

gst
Another GoM on capacity-based taxation will also be tabled at the Council meeting, according to the agenda

The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled to meet on Saturday, will take up changes to tax rates on some items, including millet-based health mix. A committee of officials has recommended a revision, according to the agenda document reviewed by Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 00:04 IST

