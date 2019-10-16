Entry-level, premium bikes buck trend by reporting growth amid slowdown

At a time the overall sales of two-wheeler segment dropped by 16.18 per cent during April-September 2019, the entry-level motorcycles (110-125 cc) and premium bike (500-800cc) segments have bucked the trend by reporting a growth.

The premium motorcycle segment saw a seven-fold jump in domestic sales during April to September, at 13,982 units against 1,826 units a year ago, driven by two products, which accounted for nearly 90 per cent of this market. The category has also done well in exports. Siam data shows domestic sales of 500-800cc two-wheelers rose to 2,155 units in September 2019 from 302 units, a year ago.

Royal Enfield’s Continental GT and the 650 Twins have contributed to almost 90 per cent of the growth, with almost 12,445 unit sales. Last year the same period the product was not under sale. This is notwithstanding the results that the company has seen a decline in overall domestic sales and production by 22.97 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively during April to September 2019, as compared to the same period previous year.