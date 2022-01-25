ESIC scheme adds about 1.02 million new members in November 2021

Around 10.28 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in November 2021 against 12.39 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 10.78 lakh in April, 8.91 lakh in May, 10.68 lakh in June, 13.42 lakh in July, 13.47 lakh in August and 13.57 lakh in September 2021, the latest data showed.

June, July and August figures show an increase in enrolments after easing of COVID-induced restrictions by states post the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country in mid-April last year.

The NSO report showed that gross enrolments of new subscribers with were 1.15 crore in 2020-21, compared to 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with from September 2017 to November 2021 were 5.93 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 13.95 lakh in November 2021, up from 11.10 lakh in October 2021.

It showed that from September 2017 to November 2021, around 4.88 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report, titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - November 2021', said since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap, and the estimates are not additive.

NSO also said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

