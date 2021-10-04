Statsguru: Six charts explain the state of organised employment in India

The first Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) by the Labour Bureau in many years shows the situation of Indian workers in establishments employing more than 10 people, or organised firms. Such an exercise was carried out till 2017, and this is the first report with updated definitions and several modifications.

It shows that about 31 million Indians work in such organised firms, with nearly 13 million in the manufacturing sector (chart 1). Though it is said that construction is one of the top employers in the country after agriculture, this is not the case in the ...