ESMA logjam: India, EU differences may impact trade between two countries
Indian petrochemical demand could rise threefold by 2040: Indian Oil exec
ESMA logjam: India, EU differences may impact trade between two countries

ESMA has this week said Indian clearing corporations will not be recognised as such in Europe because "no cooperation arrangements" could be signed between it and the Indian regulators

India-EU | European Union | Reserve Bank of India

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
The latest flare-up comes when India has expressed its unwillingness to comply with more such European standards

The differences between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU financial regulator, can be considered a precursor of similar controversies in other sectors as Europe tries to tighten standards across all types of markets, from carbon credit, green hydrogen to data. But unlike those on, say, food products or car safety earlier, where European insistence has led to an improvement in Indian standards, the latest one is headed for a stalemate. Newer ones could be headed the same way.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 18:31 IST

