Exports up 52.39% to $7.71 bn during June 1-7 on healthy shipments growth

-
ALSO READ
Gems, jewellery industry seeks reduction of import duty in Budget
Gems, jewellery exports surge to Rs 25,226 cr in April: GJEPC
Gems, jewellery exports decline 25.71% in fiscal year 2021: GJEPC
Commerce Ministry to meet exporters discuss export scenario amid Covid
Exim Bank pegs exports to grow around 8% in Dec after two months of decline
-
India's exports grew by 52.39 per cent to USD 7.71 billion during the first week of this month on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors including engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.
Imports too rose by about 83 per cent to USD 9.1 billion during June 1-7.
Exports of engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products increased by 59.7 per cent to USD 741.18 million, 96.38 per cent to USD 297.82 million and 69.53 per cent to USD 530.62 million respectively, the data showed.
However, exports of iron ore, oil seeds and spices recorded negative growth during June 1-7.
Imports of petroleum and crude oil jumped by 135 per cent to USD 1.09 billion. Imports of electronic goods and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones increased by 45.85 per cent to USD 324.77 million and 111 per cent to USD 294 million respectively.
Exports to the US, UAE and Bangladesh rose by about 60 per cent to USD 500 million, 57.86 per cent to USD 173 million and 212 per cent to USD 166.3 million respectively.
Similarly, imports from China, the US, and UAE grew by 90.94 per cent to USD 809.53 million, 89.45 per cent to USD 410.65 million and 164.55 per cent to about USD 400 million respectively.
India's exports grew by 67.39 per cent to USD 32.21 billion in May, driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, and petroleum products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU