Fadnavis requests CM Thackeray to send Maharashtra proposals for PMGSY

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition has written a letter to Chief Minister requesting him to send Centre the proposals of the state for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Maharashtra's rural road projects.

In the letter, Fadnavis also reminded Thackeray that Maharashtra has approval of 6,550 kms of rural roads under this project.

"But despite a reminder in January, Maharashtra has not sent its proposal to the Government of India while there are around 17,0000 kilometres projects of other states are already approved," he stated.

