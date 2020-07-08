JUST IN
Fadnavis requests CM Thackeray to send Maharashtra proposals for PMGSY

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to send Centre the state's proposals for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

ANI  |  General News 

Devendra Fadnavis
File photo of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to send Centre the proposals of the state for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for Maharashtra's rural road projects.

In the letter, Fadnavis also reminded Thackeray that Maharashtra has approval of 6,550 kms of rural roads under this project.

"But despite a reminder in January, Maharashtra has not sent its proposal to the Government of India while there are around 17,0000 kilometres projects of other states are already approved," he stated.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 07:20 IST

