Hardeep Singh Puri to move Aircraft Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
Business Standard

Falling rupee will push up borrowing cost, says HPCL chief M K Surana

On Friday the Indian rupee slipped below 74 to the dollar for the first time in over 16 months.

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) chairman M.K.Surana said on Friday that the falling rupee will push up its borrowing costs.

"Volatile rupee is not good for any refiner because there is a time lag between purchase of crude and sale of finished goods," said he said.

First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 13:02 IST

