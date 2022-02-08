Fertiliser cos to manufacture extra DAP to meet domestic need: Mandaviya

-
Stating that there is a "comfortable" supply of DAP fertiliser for the ongoing rabi season, Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the Centre however has asked companies to manufacture additional quantity of DAP at no-profit-no- loss basis to meet the requirement.
DAP (Di ammonium Phosphate) is the most widely consumed fertiliser after urea in the country.
Domestic production of DAP reached 34.35 lakh tonne and imports were at 42.56 lakh tonne till January of the ongoing fiscal year.
Mandaviya, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said there is no "acute shortage" of DAP in the country. However, in between the season, some states had highlighted the shortfall of DAP particularly in a few districts.
Accordingly, based on state governments requests, the Centre has moved the DAP rakes to meet their requirement.
"However, the overall availability of DAP fertiliser in the country is comfortable during the ongoing rabi (winter) season of 2021-22(crop year July-June)," he said.
Highlighting steps taken to boost DAP supply, the minister said over and above the ongoing production of DAP, the ministry has instructed the companies to manufacture "additional DAP" by using the NPK stream on a no-profit-no-loss basis so that the demand of the farming community is adequately met.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd has been granted permission to manufacture additional DAP and NPK fertiliser complex to the tune of 8 lakh tonne per annum utilizing the two trains of ZACL Goa Plant, he said.
Madhya Pradesh-based Madhya Bharat Agro Product Ltd has been allowed to produce DAP and NPK fertilizers at its installed capacity of 1.20 lakh tonne, he added.
Besides, state-owned Rashtriya Chemical Fertilisers and FACT Kochi will set up new DAP/NPK plants with annual capacity of 5 and 5.5 lakh tonne per annum, respectively.
Discussions are underway with the Mines Ministry on exploration of minerals for raw materials for DAP and other fertilisers in the country, he added.
Mandaviya said the ministry has put in place a roadmap to ensure regular and sufficient supply of raw materials and finished fertiliser from various countries under a long-term agreement.
The country's DAP requirement for 2021-22 crop year is estimated at 123.89 lakh tonne. The domestic DAP production has reached 34.35 lakh tonne and imports at 42.56 lakh tonne till January of this fiscal year, it added.
