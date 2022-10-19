JUST IN
Finance ministry releases Rs 1,764-cr grant to four states for MPC/UAs
After wheat, iron ore, Railways raises wagon registration fee for all goods
MGS, Light Tank, WhaP: DRDO presents 3 'Make in India' successes at DefExpo
Tussle over secrecy delays trade data compilation by Commerce Dept: Sources
GST Council to meet before mid-Nov; GoM report on tax casinos on agenda
Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Bajaj as revenue secy; Giridhar named defence secy
Inflation to fall below 6% next year amid RBI rate hikes: Ashima Goyal
India to examine Russia oil price cap as refiners line up Dec crude buys
MSMEs can continue to avail non-tax benefits post re-classification: Govt
5G service will take education system to next level: PM Narendra Modi
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
After wheat, iron ore, Railways raises wagon registration fee for all goods
Business Standard

Finance ministry releases Rs 1,764-cr grant to four states for MPC/UAs

The finance ministry on Wednesday released Rs 1,764 crore grant to four states

Topics
Finance Ministry | Indian state policies | urban development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The finance ministry on Wednesday released Rs 1,764 crore grant to four states.

The states to which grants were released are Andhra Pradesh (Rs 136 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 109 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 799 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 720 crore).

"The Department of Expenditure today released an amount of Rs 1,764 crore to 4 states for providing grants to million plus cities/urban agglomerations," the ministry said in a statement.

The grants released are meant for Million Plus Cities/ Urban Agglomerations (MPC/UAs) of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Durg Bhilainagar and Raipur in Chhattisgarh; Aurangabad, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Vasai-Virar City in Maharashtra.

It is also meant for Agra, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The 15th Finance Commission in its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has divided the urban local bodies into two categories: (a) Million-Plus urban agglomerations/cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar), and (b) all other cities and towns with less than one million population (Non-Million Plus cities). The finance commission has recommended separate grants for them.

Out of the total grants recommended by the Commission for MPC/UAs, more than 2/3rd is recommended for solid waste management component and the remaining 1/3rd is allocated for ambient air quality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 22:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.