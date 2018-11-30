Finance Ministry says Q2 growth reasonable; DEA secy calls it disappointing

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the 7.1 per cent growth in July-September quarter is "reasonable" as the economy faced the challenge of higher oil prices and weak rupee during the three month period.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, however, said that even though the September quarter GDP growth "seems disappointing", a 7.6 per cent growth in the April-September period is "quite robust and healthy" and shows that India still has the highest growth rate in the world.

"GDP growth for second quarter 2018-19 at 7.1 per cent seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4 per cent and agriculture growth at 3.8 per cent is steady... Mining at -2.4 per cent reflect monsoon months deceleration," Garg tweeted.



The ministry in a statement said: "The second quarter has seen a reasonable overall GDP growth of 7.1 per cent. The growth is on higher base compared to the growth of the first quarter".

It said the July-September quarter faced the challenge of higher oil prices, resulting in much higher import bill and the weakening of the rupee.



"The Indian Economy is on track to maintain a high growth rate in the current global environment," the ministry said.

The government data released on Friday shows India's economy grew at 7.1 per cent in July-September, lowest in three quarters.



The growth was 8.2 per cent in April-June quarter of this fiscal. In January -March quarter the growth was 7.7 per cent, while it was at 7 per cent in October-December last year.

"The Gross Fixed Capital Formation as a ratio of GDP has increased by almost 1.3 percentage points over Q2 of last year. The exports for Q2 have grown by 13.4 per cent. The Government consumption for the quarter has also significantly increased by 12.7 per cent," the ministry added.