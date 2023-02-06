JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector

In the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hinted at fostering a research-driven climate in the pharma sector in India

Topics
pharmacy | Pharma | Research

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies
Facilities in select Indian Council of Medical Research labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation

To create a research-driven pharmaceutical (pharma) and lifesciences ecosystem, and move up the value chain in the global pharma scene, the Centre is working actively on rolling out a research-linked incentive (RLI) scheme for the sector.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 23:38 IST

