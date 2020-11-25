FinMin asks ministries to limit spending as per revised targets amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Govt may look at second stimulus once Covid-19 cases ebb: Expenditure Secy
Withdraw circular 'banning' creation of new posts: Congress to govt
Govt eyes higher RBI surplus this year as Covid-19 decimates tax revenues
Covid-19 crisis threatens to wipe out gains from corporation tax cut
GST compensation row: States' revenue fell 18% in first quarter, shows data
-
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenditure for the remaining months of the current fiscal as per the Revised Estimates (RE) target amid moderating revenues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Budget meetings for fixing Revised Estimates for 2020-21 and Budget Estimates (BE) for 2021-22 were held between October 16 and November 12.
Ministries and departments are requested to strictly adhere to the expenditure ceiling decided in the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in an office memorandum.
"Financial Advisers may ensure that the expenditure is maintained within the ceiling decided during the meetings for RE 2020-21," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU