FinMin crafting strategy, engaging with states to boost GST revenues

Alarmed by a nearly four-fold rise in GST compensation to states for June-July, the is crafting a strategy to shore up tax revenues and engaging with states to identify issues hindering their collections.

has started meeting with GST officers, both from central and state tax departments, in the state capitals to understand issues plaguing the

There has been a spike in the bi-monthly GST compensation paid to the states by the Centre.

The Centre paid Rs 149.3 billion to compensate states for revenue loss incurred in June and July, a nearly four-fold jump compared to Rs 38.99 billion paid for the months of April and May.

"A strategy is to be devised to shore up GST revenues. The amount of compensation to be paid to each state varies every month and there is no set pattern," an told PTI.

The reason for increased compensation also varied from state to state. For instance, in one of the cases, a state saw a huge outgo on account of following a court verdict, the added.

A discussion to shore up revenues has already happened with four states-- Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir, while a dialogue with and Uttarakhand is slated to take place later this month.

The said that one of the options being considered is stepping up anti-evasion measures with a focus on top 30 taxpayers, but added that the Centre will ensure that the fix to the problem will not be intrusive on businesses.

"Data analytics will be put to use to examine the profile of top 30 taxpayers to study their tax payment pre and post GST implementation," the official added.

The has targeted monthly to be Rs 1 trillion for this fiscal, but the actual mop up has fallen short of the target month after month. The sole exception was the month of April in which the numbers exceeded Rs 1 trillion.

The collections stood at Rs 940.16 billion in May, Rs 956.1 billion in June, Rs 96.48 billion in July and Rs 93.96 billion in August.

The Centre had agreed to compensate the states for revenue loss on account of GST implementation for a period of five years.

The loss of revenue to a state is calculated based on the difference between the actual realisation to a state under GST regime and the tax revenue it would have got under the old indirect tax regime after considering a 14 per cent increase over the base year of 2015-16.

In 2017-18, the Centre had released Rs 41.14 billion to the states as GST compensation to ensure that the revenue of the states is protected at the level of 14 per cent over the base year tax collection in 2015-16.

The revenue gap of each state is coming down since July and the average revenue gap of all states for last financial year was around 17 per cent, according to the

Under GST, a cess is levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods over and above the highest tax rate of 28 per cent and the proceeds are utilised to compensate states for revenue loss. On an average, about Rs 80 billion is collected every month from this cess.