FinMin waives customs duty on cotton imports till September 30

The on Wednesday waived on till September 30, a move which will benefit the textile industry and lower prices for consumers.

Currently, attract 5 per cent Basic (BCD) and 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC). The industry has been demanding waiver of duty to lower domestic prices.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notified the exemption from and agriculture infrastructure development cess for import of cotton.

"This notification shall come into effect on the 14th April, 2022, and will remain in force up to and inclusive of the 30th September, 2022," the CBIC said.

This exemption shall benefit the textile chain -- yarn , fabric, garments and made ups and provide relief to consumers. would also benefit, the ministry said.

