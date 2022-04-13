FinMin waives customs duty on cotton imports till September 30

-
ALSO READ
Textile sector pitches for removing import duty on all varieties of cotton
Goyal calls for reducing import dependence of textile machinery segment
Textile sector seeing a structural turnaround; here's how to play the theme
Textile, yarn firms demand duty-free cotton imports on dwindling supplies
Cotton spinners likely to report double-digit growth in revenues in FY22
-
The finance ministry on Wednesday waived customs duty on cotton imports till September 30, a move which will benefit the textile industry and lower prices for consumers.
Currently, cotton imports attract 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC). The industry has been demanding waiver of duty to lower domestic prices.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notified the exemption from customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess for import of cotton.
"This notification shall come into effect on the 14th April, 2022, and will remain in force up to and inclusive of the 30th September, 2022," the CBIC said.
This exemption shall benefit the textile chain -- yarn , fabric, garments and made ups and provide relief to consumers. Textile exports would also benefit, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU