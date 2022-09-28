JUST IN
Aggressive rate hikes may be counterproductive in short run: Emkay Wealth
Govt to decriminalise some offences under GST, lower compounding charges
Most job vacancies recorded during third Covid wave were in health sector
Top headlines: Centre hikes employees' DA by 4%; TaMo drives in Tiago EV
India doesn't need so many public sector banks, says former SBI chief
Cabinet nod to re-development of 3 railway stations at a cost of Rs 10k cr
Centre gives 4% hike in DA to its employees, pensioners ahead of Diwali
Spectrum allocation plan may be updated when telecom bill goes live
Last date for export of broken rice in transit extended till October 15
RBI MPC: Experts see a 50 bps hike, pressure on the real estate sector
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Aggressive rate hikes may be counterproductive in short run: Emkay Wealth
Business Standard

FinMin opposed extension of PMGKAY a day ahead of Cabinet approval

Office memorandum flagged fiscal concerns due to impact of Ukraine war on fuel prices. With Covid-19 having largely subsided, reasons for which earlier extensions were given no more seem to hold

Topics
Finance Ministry | Food subsidy | welfare schemes

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Welfare schemes, rations, poverty, poor, PDS
It said that since the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided considerably, the reasons for which the earlier extensions were given do not seem to hold anymore

A day before the Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, an office memorandum (OM) from the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure, started doing the rounds of social media. In it was laid out the department’s objections to the extension.

The OM is confirmed to be authentic. Signed by Rabi Ranjan, a deputy director in the department, it said the financial implication of Rs 44,762 crore was a substantial one.

“Moreover, the financial implication mentioned in the letter is based on the economic cost of food grains. However, even if the open market sale price of food grains is considered, there is a large fiscal impact of the order of 50 percent of that amount, which is an actual cash cost” it said.

The note flagged existing fiscal concerns due to the war in Europe, its impact on fuel prices and the consequent rise in other subsidies. It said that since the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided considerably, the reasons for which the earlier extensions were given do not seem to hold anymore.

“Continuation of this over a long period of time may give an impression of its permanent or indefinite continuation and make it difficult to stop. Hence terminating the scheme on September 30, 2022 is advisable. As such the proposal is not supported,” the OM said.

It added that there could be a shortage of food grains to continue such a scheme indefinitely as the global food stock situation has considerably tightened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In case, despite the view above, it is still proposed with a continuation of the scheme, a reduction in quantity may at least be carried out,” it said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 20:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.