Fiscal deficit will come down once revenues start to grow: Tarun Bajaj

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
What is Balance of Payments (BoP)?
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
US govt budget deficit $356.4 bn, down 17% from same period last year
-
Union Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said that the country's fiscal deficit will come down once revenues start to grow.
Speaking at a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Bajaj said that the government had adopted a loose fiscal policy on the backdrop of increased capital expenditure.
"The fiscal deficit at present is 6.9 per cent of the GDP. The target for 2025-26 is to bring down to 4.5 per cent. If we continue to grow our revenues, the fiscal deficit can come down by 0.1 or 0.2 per cent", he said.
Next year, the targeted fiscal deficit is 6.4 per cent, Bajaj said, adding that the government had the opportunity to lower it further. "But increased capital expenditure by almost 35 per cent had forced us to keep the fiscal level at that level", he added.
The Revenue secretary said since last year, the Centre had started giving money to the states for making capital expenditure. Unless this is done, the last mile infrastructure will not take place, Bajaj added.
"The intention of the government is to keep the GDP growing. Then only income and revenues will be better", he stated.
On the taxation part, he said the emphasis was on to maintain stability so very little tinkering was done.
On the direct taxes, he said 55 per cent of the revenue on this count was coming from transactions based on TDS.
Bajaj said increased capital expenditure will lead to increased consumption and spending.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU