Focusing on protecting people, healthcare top priority for India: IMF

India's priorities should be to protect the most vulnerable people, well targeted support and protecting small and medium sized enterprises so that they do not collapse as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Managing Director of the has said.

Speaking at a conference here during the ongoing annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, Georgieva said on Wednesday that focusing on protecting people and on the health of the population remain a priority for India.

"What needs to be done? … Well, clearly protecting the most vulnerable people, well-targeted support, protecting small and medium sized enterprises/firms so they do not collapse, and using what the government is now aiming to do, a further injection of support in a way that gives a better chance to turn a corner," Georgieva said.

"Like everywhere else, until we have a durable exit from the health crisis, we will be faced with difficulties, un­ce­rtainty, and uneven recovery," she said.