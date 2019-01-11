Forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to $396 bn, highest weekly gain in a year

-
ALSO READ
Amidst falling rupee, RBI adds another 6.8 tonnes of gold to forex reserves
Foreign exchange reserves see highest fall of $5.1 billion in 7 years
Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts
RBI adds gold to forex reserves in June quarter, buys 2.5 tonnes in March
World Gold Council expects RBI's demand for gold to remain buoyant
-
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by nearly $2.7 billion as on January 4, 2019, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. This is the highest weekly gain since February 2018.
The total forex reserves was $396 billion against $393 billion reported for the week ended January 4. Foreign currency assets rose by $2.2 billion to $370 billion during the week under review.
The country's gold reserves rose by $465 million to $21.6 billion. However, the value of special drawing rights declined slightly to $1.46 billion while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also fell marginally $2.64 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU