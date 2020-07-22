JUST IN
Top headlines: Next fiscal policy, peak gold prices, CARE ratings and more
Business Standard
Four months on, locusts remain a threat as FAO warns of fresh swarms

WMO finds direct correlation between increased locusts attack and climate change

agriculture economy | agriculture sector | Locust attack

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

It has been more than four months since the second wave of locusts hit India after the first attack earlier this year. However, so far there are few signs that the menace is abating and if the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s latest advisory is anything to go by, the problem of locusts is expected to get worsen, going ahead.

This is because of new breeding the Horn of Africa, and fresh swarms are likely to move towards the India-Pakistan border in the coming weeks. This may have serious implications for farmers, particularly in the worst-affected western parts of ...

First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 15:37 IST

