Gadkari to write Commerce Ministry, PM regarding export of PPE kits, masks

Union Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Tuesday said that he will write to and Prime Minister regarding the export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, facial masks and sanitisers.

"Two months ago, the government took a decision to import kits from China," Gadkar said in a statement.

"Today, our production is surplus and we are in a full position to export it. I am writing to and Prime Minister Modi for permission to export kits, masks and sanitisers," he added.

Earlier on July 28, the shipments of medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month was permitted by the government, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed.

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he had said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of Medical Coveralls for COVID-19, 20 lakh medical goggles has been permitted."

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield.

