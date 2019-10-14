GNPA for PSBs in agriculture sector crosses Rs 1-trillion mark: RBI data

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for public sector banks (PSBs) in the agriculture sector has exceeded Rs 1 trillion. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the GNPA from agriculture and allied activities in these banks was Rs 1.04 trillion at end-July, against total credit of Rs 942,869 crore (about Rs 9.4 trillion).

Thus, the ratio of GNPA to total credit is over 11 per cent. The NPA rise over the past one year was a little less than 20 per cent. At the end of June 2018, sectoral GNPA was Rs 86,032 crore, about 9.6 per cent of the total credit for agriculture and ...