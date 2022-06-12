Goal of $5 trn GDP appears to be case of 'shifting goalposts': Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Taking a sneak peek at new CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's thoughts
Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor
Economic Survey estimates conservative, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Meet the CEA who did not present this year's Economic Survey
India better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties: CEA
-
With Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran citing the IMF forecast that the Indian economy would cross USD 5 trillion by 2026-27, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the goal of a USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of "shifting goalposts" as the original target year was 2023-24.
Speaking at the finance ministry's iconic week celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Nageswaran had said last week that IMF has forecast the Indian economy to cross USD 5 trillion by 2026-27. India's Gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms has already crossed USD 3 trillion.
Reacting to the remarks, Chidambaram said the "goal of a USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of 'shifting goalposts'".
The original target year was 2023-24, the former finance minister said, adding that, "We are nowhere near that goalpost."
"Now, the Chief Economic Adviser has said we will achieve the goal 'by 2027'," he said.
"I think each one of the key players has a different goalpost: PM, FM, FS and CEA. Whenever the Economy reaches the milestone, one can say 'We told you so'!" Chidambaram said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU