Gold prices drop as May policy minutes confirm Fed's tightening path

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Equities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
G20 to warn on spillover from rate tightening in key meeting in Jakarta
Beijing orders schools closed in tightening of Covid-19 pandemic rules
Nepal should engage in monetary tightening to bolster forex, says IMF
-
By Swati Verma
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday, pressured after the minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed officials in support of further interest rate increases in June and July.
Gold as a non-interest-paying asset could see demand take a hit from higher rates.
Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $1,846 per ounce by 1003 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,844.50.
"We're in the post-Fed minutes phase and no great surprises in there," independent analyst Ross Norman said.
"Gold seems to falter when it hits anything like a technical resistance and then you get long liquidation and profit taking. So this is the key issue for gold at the moment."
Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday showed few surprises, with all participants backing a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation.
Bullion is on track for its second consecutive monthly decline after prices hit a 3-1/2 month low earlier this month on a rallying dollar. Gold prices are up more than 3% since as the greenback backtracked.
"The selling that pushed the precious metal to a three-month low last week has abated, with exchange traded funds now seeing inflows," ANZ analysts wrote in a note. [GOL/ETF]
The U.S. dollar held near one-month lows, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since April. [USD/] {US/]
"The headwinds are a little less than they were... although it's a gold friendly environment, gold seems unable to get momentum behind it," Norman said.
In other metals, spot silver slid 0.7% to $21.81 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $939.83 and palladium was up 0.1% at $2,006.97.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU