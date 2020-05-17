Govt allocates additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS to boost employment

In another crucial announcement, she said any debt incurred for companies because of coronavirus shall not be included in the category of default and no fresh insolvency proceedings will be initiated for one year. The finance minister in his key address announced that the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been raised to Rs 1 crore from Rs 100,000 to benefit MSMEs. She also said companies are allowed to directly list securities in permissible foreign jurisdictions. . New policies related to public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be announced to defend strategic sectors where they will be present and others the rest will either be privatised or merged, Sitharaman said.

On health sector, she said that the public expenditure on health will certainly be increased and investments in grass-root institutions will be ramped up. "All districts will have infectious diseases hospital blocks and public health labs will be set up at block levels. Will increase research in health and implement National Digital Health blueprint," she added. ALSO READ: FM announces Rs 3 trn collateral free automatic loans for small businesses

For students hit by the pandemic, she said that top 100 universities will be automatically permitted to start online courses by May 30, 2020. "An initiative for psycho-social support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well-being to be launched immediately, known as Manodarpan," she said.

Seven sectors, including MGNREGA, education and health, were the focus of the last tranche of the announcements. Sitharaman also said that the government is working on the next phase of 'ease of doing business' reforms. ALSO READ: Free food grain for migrant workers, easy farm credit in stimulus round 2

The finance minister had yesterday announced fourth tranche of the package that largely dealt with reforms - easing of limits on FDI in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining. This included an increase in the FDI in defence production to 74 per cent from 49 per cent, disallowing imports of certain military equipment and weapons systems, and privatising power distribution in Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a cumulative package of Rs 20 trillion, nearly 10 per cent of the GDP, for the country to become 'self-reliant' and to boost sagging economy hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown since March 25. ALSO READ: Govt to set up Rs 1-trn agri infra fund, amend Essential Commodities Act

The government's relief package has provided several steps to address issues faced by MSMEs, migrants, farmers, shadow banks and power distributers.

In the fifth and final tranche of economic package, Finance Minister on Sunday announced that the government will allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore over and above Rs 61,000 crore budgeted for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to generate employment in the country.