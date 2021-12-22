Govt appoints non-official directors on boards of various banks

-
The government has appointed independent directors on board of various public sector banks, including Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank, according to regulatory filings by banks.
The government has appointed Non-Official Director (NOD) on the board of these banks for three years.
The appointment done under the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act 1970 and 1980.
Bank of Maharashtra in a filing said Department of Financial Services under Ministry of Finance dated December 21, 2021, appointed Shashank Shrivastava and Sardar Baljit Singh as NOD.
Ajay Singhal was appointed as part time non-official director on the board Bank of Baroda for a period of three years while Nalini Padmanabhan was appointed on board of Canara Bank.
Pankaj Joshi and Sanjeev Kumar Singhal were appointed on board of PNB and Suraj Srivastava on Union Bank's board.
