Oil ministry launches seventh round for oil & gas block auctions

-
ALSO READ
Oil Ministry launches sixth bid round of Open Acreage Licensing Programme
Oil Ministry launches seventh round for auction of oil and gas blocks
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
58% of potential oil palm acreage identified in five states: ICAR study
Of 2.8 mn hectares, 58% potential oil palm acreage lies in 5 states: ICAR
-
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched the seventh bid round under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP). An official statement said eight blocks are being bid under the present round. These include five onland blocks (four in Category-I Basins and one in Category-III Basin), two shallow water blocks (both in Category-I Basin) and one ultra deep water block (Category-I Basin).
“It is expected that OALP Round VII will generate an immediate exploration work commitment of around $300-400 million,” the statement said.
Award of these blocks is likely to be completed by the end of March 2022. Successful award of Round-VII blocks would add further 15,766 square kilometre (sq km) of exploration acreage and cumulative acreage under OALP will be increased to 207,692 sq km, the statement added.
Since 2016, five rounds of OALP have been concluded for 105 Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks. The award of 21 blocks under the sixth round of OALP is under progress. In all, the 126 blocks comprise about 191,926 sq km of area spread across 18 sedimentary basins.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU