Govt collected Rs 577 cr through challans under Motor Vehicle Act: Gadkari

The Centre on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of road accidents and fatalities have reduced as well as the government has earned over Rs 577 crore revenue through since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"As per the information available from certain states and Union Territories, the road accidents and fatalities have reduced," Minister of Road Transport and Highways responded to a query from M. Selvaraj, a lawmaker from Tamil Nadu.

In a written reply, Gadkari said the number of fatalities in Kerala during September-October this year was 314 which was 321 during the corresponding period in 2018, a reduction of 2.1 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of fatalities during corresponding months this year was 1,355, from 1,503 during 2018 - 9.8 per cent less.

The number of lesser fatality incidents were reported in other states like Bihar (411 in September-October this year from 459 during 2018), Gujarat (480 from 557 in 2018), Uttarakhand (61 from 78), Haryana (438 from 497), Puducherry (9 from 13), Chandigarh (2 from 8).

The number of fatal incidents were 4.1 per cent high in Chhattisgarh where 305 such incidents were reported in September-October compared to 293 registered in 2018 during the corresponding period.

Responding to a query of another lawmaker, the Minister said a total of 38,39,406 have been issued since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 and amounts earned so far are estimated over 577 crore.

He clarified that the Ministry has not received any information from any state that they are not implementing the provisions of the Act.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 is intended to bring reforms in the area of Road Safety, bring citizen facilitation, transparency, and reduce corruption with the help of information technology and removing intermediaries, the Minister said.

The act aimed at strengthening public transport, safeguard and protect good samaritan and bring in reforms in the insurance and compensation regime.

"It will allow innovation and new technologies and will bring accountability of manufacturers of motor vehicles. The Act will facilitate divyang by allowing motor vehicles to be converted to adapted vehicles and facilitating licence to drive adapted vehicle."



