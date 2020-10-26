Govt decides to extend validity of licence for tur import till Dec 31

-
ALSO READ
Flight tickets booked before, during lockdown refundable: DGCA to SC
12,983 departures per week finalised covering 95 airport, says DGCA
Scheduled international passenger flights suspension extended till Sept 30
Kangana row: DGCA warns of 2-week flight ban for breach of photography norm
Maharashtra: DGGI detects Rs 108-cr GST evasion by 2 liquor manufacturers
-
The government on Monday said it has decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur till December 31 this year.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a public notice said the cut-off date for ICLC (Irrevocable Commercial Letter of Credit ) for the import shall accordingly be December 1, 2020.
It said eligible and verified applicants who have been issued licences will have to ensure that their import consignments of tur reach the Indian ports on or before December 31.
"It has now been decided to extend the validity of licence for import of tur from November 15, 2020, till December 31 this year," it added.
The quota of four lakh tonne of tur was allocated equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, only among the eligible and verified applicants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU