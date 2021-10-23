Govt expects Indian electronics manufacturing to reach $300 bn: MoS IT

-
ALSO READ
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews work on supercomputing, Meity projects
Centre approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme for IT hardware
Samsung skips telecom PLI scheme; Ericsson participates through Jabil
Samsung partners NSDC to train 50,000 youth for electronics retail sector
Appliances, consumer electronics industry to touch Rs 2 trn worth: CEAMA
-
The government expects the Indian electronics manufacturing sector to grow to around USD 300 billion (about Rs 22.5 lakh crore) by 2024-25, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
Speaking at an event by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), the minister said the government is looking beyond devices and communication, with expansion plans looking at equipment and systems, and further to automotive and medical equipment.
Chandrasekhar said in 2014-15, the electronics production in the country was about Rs 1.8 lakh crore which grew to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in five years.
Electronics is the second largest traded commodity after hydrocarbons and petroleum, he noted.
"We were marginal players for decades but we have grown on the back of very precise policy action...," Chandrasekhar said.
He further said in the USD 1.5 trillion global electronics market where there is clamour for a diversified and trusted supply chain, the government has now decided that India should be a significant player in that space.
"Our ambitions are reasonable. We believe that by 2024-25, we want to be at about USD 250-300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing in India," Chandrasekhar said.
The national electronics policy had set a target to create a USD 400 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2025.
The minister also said India will be a very significant provider of trusted goods and services to the global market.
He said at some point, in the not so distant future, India will have the ability to manufacture semiconductors as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU